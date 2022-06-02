Woman swims from Bangladesh to marry Facebook boyfriend, arrested in Kolkata. Read here2 min read . 04:03 PM IST
- A Bangladesh woman swam for an hour after crossing the Sunderbans to meet and marry her boyfriend, whom she met via Facebook.
KOLKATA :How much would you strive to meet the love of your life?
Cross a forest replete with big carnivorous tigers and mangroves. Follow it up by swimming across rivers in harsh conditions to meet the man you befriended and fell in love with on social media site Facebook?
A Bangladesh woman swam for an hour after crossing the Sunderbans to meet and marry her boyfriend, whom she met via Facebook.
Here's what happened.
Krishna Mandal, a 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh, had no passport to visit India, but that did not stop her from meeting her boyfriend and getting married to him.
Krishna Mandal and Abhik Mandal first met on the social media platform, where they struck a chord and fell in love with each other.
Determined to meet Abhik, Krishna embarked on the arduous journey to meet and marry her beau.
Krishna crossed the Sunderbans, home to the Royal Bengal Tigers and other wild animals. Swamps and muddy paths galore the mangrove forest that the 22 year old crossed. Following that Krishna swam for more than one hour in the Malta River and managed to reach the other side.
The meeting
Krishna met Abhik in the Kaikhali village in West Bengals’ South 24 Parganas district. The duo then drove off to Kolkata where they tied the knot at the Kalighat Temple.
Kolkata police gets involved
Krishna's story of love got viral on social media which caught the attention of police. They arrested her on Monday for illegally entering the country. It has been reported that she will be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission.
Other such instances
A Bangladeshi teen had swam across the border to buy chocolate from India earlier this year.
Eman Hossain swam across a small river and crossed the border into India through a gap in a fence to get his favourite chocolate bar. he was caught on April 13 by the BSF (Border Security Force).
The teen was handed over to the local police, after which he was produced before the court. He was then remanded to 15 days in judicial custody.
