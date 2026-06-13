Woman techie jumps to death from 6th floor with 6-month-old daughter in Hyderabad; infant survives

A 37-year-old woman techie jumped to her death from the 6th floor of an apartment here, carrying her six-month-old baby in her arms, in Hyderabad's Miyapur. The baby survived miraculously.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Esha Sahu, jumped off the apartment on Friday evening, leading to her death on the spot. However, her baby daughter survived.

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Esha, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was employed in the software sector. Her husband, also from MP, works in the software industry too.

Baby's miraculous survival The 6-month-old reportedly landed on the cables of the apartment's solar fence. The baby was admitted to a hospital with minor injuries, and her condition was out of danger, police said on Saturday.

The watchman of a nearby apartment, who heard the baby crying, pulled her out.

“The baby survived as she landed on the cables and was hanging,” police told PTI.

"The infant survived due to a fortunate sequence of events after falling onto a fence structure. The child is receiving medical care and is stable," NDTV reported, citing a police source.

Sequence of events The woman had reportedly sent her husband to a shop before taking the extreme step, police said. “Before her husband returned, she jumped from the top of the apartment with her baby,” a police official told PTI.

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Other family members were inside the apartment at the time. The incident was reported at 3:45 pm on Friday.

The deceased woman is survived by her husband and two daughters — 8-year-old Vidi and 6-month-old Vani. The couple have been married for 13 years.

Esha Sahu suffered from post-partum depression Esha had been suffering from severe insomnia, anxiety and symptoms of post-partum depression since the birth of her daughter six months ago, police sources told NDTV.

Police registered a case and have launched an investigation.

"We have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiry indicates that the woman was undergoing mental stress, but the exact circumstances are being verified," a police official told NDTV.

Miyapur police shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

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Further investigation is underway.

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