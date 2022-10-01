Woman touches feet of reel life Lord Ram at airport | Watch video

Many people worship the actors in the same way they worship real gods. This has been seen in a video that went viral on social media platforms. Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in TV series Ramayan was recently spotted at a airport.
Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan had experienced tremendous success in 1990s with the actors who played the role of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Sita are still well-known across the world. Even after decades, the religious show has not lost its charm in people's hearts.
Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan had experienced tremendous success in 1990s with the actors who played the role of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Sita are still well-known across the world. Even after decades, the religious show has not lost its charm in people's hearts.
In the video, it can be seen that a woman who recognized the reel life Lord Ram was holding his feet and showing him reverence. She is seen sitting in front on him at the airport and is holding his hands. The actor, who looked uncomfortable, also had a brief conversation with her.
Take a look at the video below:
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 519.4k views, 22.7k likes, and more than 4,500 users have reshared the post with numerous reactions in the comment box. Many fans recalled their memories of watching Ramayan on television in 1990s.
“Its not like people are unaware that he is not Ram. They still pay him respect as he played the character of Rama so well. Truly deserve this kind of love and affection," one user commented.
Another user said, “He is and Nitish Bharadwaj not only just played those characters but they lived those values in their real lives and carried the responsibility to behave up to that respect. I really admire and respect them."
“I remember in my childhood days, there was a crowd in our home at villlage when Ramayan was aired. At that time, there was only 1 television in the whole village. People were ready with aarti ki thali when Anul Govel appeared on screen and they used to chant Shree Ram," the third user recalled.
