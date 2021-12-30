This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.11:09 AM ISTANI
A 30 year old woman who had been vaccinated four times tested positive for Covid-19 at the Indore airport following which she was prevented from boarding a Dubai-bound flight, officials said.
The woman had arrived in Indore 12 days ago and while returning to Dubai, she was found infected.
A woman who had been vaccinated four times tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indore airport following which she was prevented from boarding a Dubai-bound flight, officials said on Wednesday.
"A woman of around 30 years of age, who has been already vaccinated four times in different countries, tested COVID19 positive at the airport and was admitted to a hospital. She was asymptomatic and tested negative a day before," said Dr Bhure Singh Setia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO).
