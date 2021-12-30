Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman vaccinated 4 times tests positive for Covid-19, prevented from flying out from Indore airport

1 min read . 11:09 AM IST ANI

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A woman who had been vaccinated four times tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indore airport following which she was prevented from boarding a Dubai-bound flight, officials said on Wednesday.

"A woman of around 30 years of age, who has been already vaccinated four times in different countries, tested COVID19 positive at the airport and was admitted to a hospital. She was asymptomatic and tested negative a day before," said Dr Bhure Singh Setia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO).

The woman had arrived in Indore 12 days ago and while returning to Dubai, she was found infected with COVID-19 at the airport.

As per the standard practice, rapid RT-PCR tests are conducted following which she was stopped from boarding the flight and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

He further said that the woman had taken four doses of the vaccine between January and August. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

