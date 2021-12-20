A 27-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK was tested positive for Omicron COVID variant in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, officials said. However the patient is asymptomatic. This is the 3rd Omicron case in Vadodara and 12th in Gujarat.

The woman had returned from the UK on December 13 via Mumbai. She had tested negative for coronavirus at both the airports, a health department official said. Later, she complained of fever and gave samples for COVID-19 test, reports of which confirmed the coronavirus infection, the official said. The sample has been sent to for genome sequencing.

The test report on Monday confirmed that she was infected with the Omicron strain, he said.

The only two close contacts of the woman have tested negative for coronavirus.

Earlier, a couple, who had returned to Vadodara from Zambia, had tested positive for the Omicron variant. Apart from Vadodara, Omicron cases were reported from Surat, Jamnagar, Anand, Gandhinagar, and Mehsana districts.

