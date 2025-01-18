Hello User
Woman's head, lower limbs found near Maharashtra's Satara; cops probe black magic angle

Woman's head, lower limbs found near Maharashtra's Satara; cops probe black magic angle

Livemint

Maharashtra news:

A part of her head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm

The dismembered body of woman was found on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said.

"A part of her head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm near Vidani village, while the torso is missing," Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Phaltan police station told news agency PTI.

Officials said the angle of black magic was being probed.

"The body parts are decomposed. All angles, including that of black magic and superstition, are being probed," he said.

