How many times has is so happened that every woman on their daily outtake bag checked that they have one spare sanitary pad, just in case? Seems normal, right? Seems like something that a woman does involuntarily.

However, a Twitter user got to thinking after an incident in the PVR cinemas. The Twitter user with the handle @krispycrabb took to the microblogging site to narrate an incident, wherein she was at the PVR cinemas and her friend was in urgent need of a sanitary napkin.

“I was at PVR this morning for a movie with a friend. She got her period randomly and couldn’t find any sanitary pads or products at PVR." read her first tweet in a thread.

She further goes on to say that India is ‘underdeveloped we are in terms of period health and accessibility’. “How is it that public spaces have not yet adapted and considered setting up stations that hold sanitary products?" @krispycrabb asks.

@krispycrabb also points out that the period health services need not be free, but they should at least be made accessible in all public spaces. "It doesn’t really have to be an unpaid thing that’s a different conversation for some other time, but the fact that it wasn’t even considered made me think about how neglected period health and accessibility is and how it needs to be addressed," she wrote.

“Public spaces should have facilities that cater towards periods ! It’s just a small step but would go a long way. I couldn’t stop thinking about the staff at PVR as well and how they could also benefit from installation of a simple vending machine." she added.

@krispycrabb also tagged PVR cinemas in her tweet. Although they have not responded yet.

Tagging Union Health Minister mansukh Mandaviya and the ministry of Health, the Twitter user wrote,"it is high time to implement such basic changes and work towards policies that help accessing sanitary products better in public spaces because clearly it’s not being done enough."

The woman's post garnered a lot of attention and a ton of reactions from Twitter users.

"Before airports got vending machines - between security check and walking to my gate, I got my period and there were no pharmacies anywhere at the Mumbai international airport. Not one bathroom attendant could help. I had to use tissues. Thankfully it was only a 3 hour flight," a user wrote.

Some also took a snarky approach and said, "I too couldn't find any knife for cutting apples in PVR. Is it too much to ask for some knives for my apples?"