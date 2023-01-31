Woman's tweet on lack of menstrual health services in PVR goes viral2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:11 PM IST
- I was at PVR this morning for a movie with a friend. She got her period randomly and couldn’t find any sanitary pads or products at PVR: The woman wrote on Twitter
How many times has is so happened that every woman on their daily outtake bag checked that they have one spare sanitary pad, just in case? Seems normal, right? Seems like something that a woman does involuntarily.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×