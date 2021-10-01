Women at grassroots level are fighting their own political battles and coming out with flying colours, even as India ranks 148th in a list of 193 countries based on the percentage of elected women representatives in the national parliament, said Smriti Irani, minister of women and child development.

Speaking at the virtual session – 'Empowering Women in Building Resilient India' – organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, Irani said the issue of women's emancipation need not be addressed by women alone and men, too, need to contribute to it. She added that the country would witness holistic growth and behavioural changes when men stand with women.

The minister sought industry’s support to ensure that the legislative acts passed with regards to women are at least followed by the members of the industry.

“It needs to be practised in letter, where for equal work there should be equal pay. Women in India need to be given the joy of equal participation based on their competence. Some two to three years ago the highest amount of female fortitude was seen in the progressive and empowered South Mumbai area, but that has all changed now," said Irani.

Mentioning about government's schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, the minister said that the program has become very popular and has seen immense community participation related to it. “Today, no doctor is allowed to identify the sex of a child," she said. Citing a 2012 World Bank report, Irani said India lost 6% of its GDP due to sanitation because toilet was never a part of political conversation.

“Initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan ensured that 10 crore families had access to their own toilet. For the first time, it was ensured that there was an administrative protocol for disposal of menstrual products. Also, for the first time through the Swamitva Yojana, the government used drone technology to ascertain digital land records. Through PMG Disha, 2 crore women were made digitally literate," said the minister.

