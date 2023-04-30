Women attending Mann Ki Baat conclave goes into labour, delivers baby in hospital2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 08:13 AM IST
A woman who was invited to attend Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat conclave, went into labour pain while attending the program. Soon, she was taken to hospital and delivered a healthy baby in Delhi
After travelling kilometres from her village in UP to attend Mann ki Baat@100 Conclave, Poonam Devi, a member of self-help group, ended up giving birth to her baby boy in Delhi. The 24-year-old was invited to attend as her name was mentioned by the PM in one of Mann Ki Baat's episode.
