After travelling kilometres from her village in UP to attend Mann ki Baat@100 Conclave, Poonam Devi, a member of self-help group, ended up giving birth to her baby boy in Delhi. The 24-year-old was invited to attend as her name was mentioned by the PM in one of Mann Ki Baat's episode.

While attending the programme, she went into labour pain at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday. Later, she was immediately taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where she delivered a healthy baby boy.

“It was a normal delivery. The baby boy was born at 6:42 pm. It was an emotional moment for us to have our baby born in Delhi. We have decided to name him Aditya," Poonam's husband Pramod Kumar told PTI.

To attend the program, which was a testimony of the success of Poonam Devi's Self Help Group, she insisted to coming to Delhi even during her advanced stage of pregnancy. Even, her husband also resisted her idea of travelling to the national capital.

After giving birth to a healthy child, now Poonam Devi her son and husband Pramod Kumar returned to their home.

Poonam manages Maa Saraswati Prerna Gram Sangathan, self-help group, in Samaisa village in Lakhimpur Kheri, in UP. Her SHG focuses on the small scale production of handbags, mats, and other items using banana stem fibre. The SHG initiative not only helps in reducing waste, especially plastic, but also provides livelihood to women in the village.

Poonam was among the 100 people whose names were mentioned by the PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat episodes. These 100 people are also invited to the program in Delhi. The conclave marked the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat which will be aired on Sunday. The program was also joined by film stars like Aamir Khan. The conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur were among those who addressed the conclave.