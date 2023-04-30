Poonam was among the 100 people whose names were mentioned by the PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat episodes. These 100 people are also invited to the program in Delhi. The conclave marked the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat which will be aired on Sunday. The program was also joined by film stars like Aamir Khan. The conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur were among those who addressed the conclave.