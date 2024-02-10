Women hit each other with slippers aboard Bengaluru bus; video sparks outrage

In a shocking incident, two women can be seen beating each other with slippers in a Bengaluru bus after an argument over a sliding window. The video of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media sparked outrage as users expressed their displeasure with the fight. As per the reports, the incident occurred on a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus near the Rajajinagar Police Station bus stop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the bus journey from Majestic to Peenya, an argument erupted between two female passengers over the window of the bus. One woman complained that the passenger sitting on the seat behind her was opening the window which caused her inconvenience. As the slipper fight grew intense, the passengers of the bus stepped in and asked the conductor to remove them from the bus.

“Women slipper each other on a bus in Bengaluru. A verbal argument between two women passengers on a moving BMTC bus, over sliding the window glass, took a serious turn when they started hitting each other with slippers," a X user wrote sharing the video of the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outrage on social media As the video went viral on social media, the users started reacting to the video with some calling it the results of free bus services in Karnataka while others pinning it on the frustration due to the daily hassles people go through in their lives.

“A human on a day to-day goes through hundreds of issues and carries loads of other issues why add more," one user said. “Free bus results," another user said pointing to the fact that the Karnataka government offers free bus services to women.

One user thought that the fighting was not intense enough and said that the woman must see how people fight in Delhi Metro. “They are fighting like kids. Kabhi dikhao inki Delhi Metro wagera ki ladai.. motivation zarur milega inko," the X user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

