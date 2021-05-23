Women can get Covid vaccine anytime after delivery: Experts

"We are hopeful that Health Ministry may soon allow COVID-19 jab for pregnant women also. There are many countries that have already started Covid vaccination of pregnant and lactating mothers. In the present time, the scientists are trying to generate enough data to recommend. We have learned that neither of the two Covid vaccines being administered in India -- Covishield or Covaxin -- has been tested on pregnant or lactating women for its impact, efficacy and side effects. Therefore, we need to strictly follow the policy advice by the Health Ministry," he said.