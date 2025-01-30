Women chased, harassed by men in Chennai; luxury car carried DMK flag — Watch viral video

A video has surfaced on social media showing a group of women screaming in fear inside a car as they are chased and harassed by youths in two vehicles. One of the cars was carrying a DMK flag.

The shocking incident took place on the night of January 25 in the Kanathur area of Chennai when the women were returning home to Muttukadu in a car.

As they drove along East Coast Road, a luxury car suddenly blocked their way. Around six men in the luxury car attacked the women’s car, abused them, and made obscene remarks.

Fearing for their safety, the women reversed their car and drove nearly four kilometres back to their residence.

However, their ordeal did not end there. The youths chased them to their home and continued to threaten them.

The entire incident was caught on camera, and the video has gone viral on social media, sparking shock and outrage.

According to police, cases have been registered against the youths for mischief, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint.

The police are investigating the matter and working to identify the accused.

Opposition parties slam DMK Opposition parties slammed the ruling DMK government over the issue.

In a post on X, BJP leader SG Suryah said: “A group of thugs in a car with a DMK flag are chasing women in the middle of the road. CM MK Stalin, who has sold his iron fist for dates, is this the beauty of your regime’s law and order maintenance? Can we commit any violence if we have the DMK flag?”

AIADMK also criticised the DMK government over the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

In a statement, the party said: “A scene of a car with a DMK flag blocking another vehicle on Chennai’s ECR, with drunken thugs attempting to brutally attack women—whether in a sexual, murderous, or other manner! In Tamil Nadu, under Stalin’s rule, is there any law? Is there a functioning police force?

Instead of arresting those who committed such a heinous crime under the DMK flag, the police reportedly asked the women in the car, ‘Who told you to go out at night?’ This is shameful! The DMK’s identity is behind these criminals targeting women, while the police remain silent.

