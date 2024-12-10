Hathras road accident: At least seven people died in a Hathras road accident in Uttar Pradesh after a pickup van collided with a courier container on Tuesday. Among those killed include three women, three men and a child.

“A family was going to Etah in a pickup when they met the accident. 7 people have lost their lives,” Hathras DM Ashish Kumar said. He added that six others have been referred, and seven people have been admitted to the district hospital.

The reason behind the Hathras road accident is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

“The family members of the deceased have been called up to ascertain their identity,” the official said.

Terming the loss of lives in the Hathras road accident as “extremely sad and heart-wrenching”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi, “The loss of life in a road accident on the Mathura-Kasganj highway in the Hathras district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family.”

“District administration officials have been instructed to carry out relief operations expeditiously and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls at his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured,” Adityanath posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in the meanwhile, also announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and fifty thousand rupees each to the seriously injured immediately.

In a separate incident, three people were killed and 15 others injured after a private bus with over 30 passengers on board fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

The bus driver among three died when the bus, on its way to Kullu's Anni from Karsog, fell into a gorge near Shakdler village.