Women drivers steering public transport in big cities8 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Women driving big buses, trucks, cabs, forklift operators, ambulances, or an electric three-wheeler could be a rare thing to see in a small town but the trend is picking up in big cities.
Be it Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, or Jaipur, women have gained control over the steering wheel
30-year-old Anita presses the clutch, slowly eases down on the break, turns the key to shut off the ignition, puts the keys inside her pocket, and gets down at Badarpur depot. Anita is a DTC bus driver and currently, she drives at Badarpur-Gurugram route. "I have been driving DTC buses for the past eight months. Before this, I used to drive taxis at Delhi's IGI airport- an initiative by 'Sakha Cabs'. I learned to drive through Azad Foundation but when the Delhi government started a scheme to include women drivers in the DTC fleet, I registered myself. During the day, I used to go to Burari to learn about bus driving and at night I used to drive a taxi," Anita said.
