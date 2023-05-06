Women drivers steering public transport in big cities

According to Ganguly, more than 80% of women who joined the Azad Foundation were either unemployed or were in menial jobs. They were also the victims of domestic violence and public place violence. However, access to income through driving empowers them to fight violence too. Also, along with driving Azad trains women how to change gendered norms and combat gender-based violence through its skill++ modules. Women drivers invest in their children's studies, skill development, and well-being. Their driving skill has also increased their mobility. "Sitting in a driver's seat, holding the steering and running a car key give them a sense of freedom. They no longer need permission to go to the market," she said.