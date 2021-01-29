Women entrepreneurs have special role in Atmanirbhar Bharat: President Kovind

New Delhi: Women entrepreneurs have a special role in self-sufficient India and the government is looking at larger involvement of women in its ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat program, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, the President said, the government has taken several steps to give new employment opportunities to women. "So far more than 25 crore loans have been given under the Mudra scheme, out of which about 70% loans have been given to women entrepreneurs... under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, more than 7 crore women entrepreneurs are associated with about 66 lakh self-help groups." These women groups have been provided a loan of ₹3.4 trillion in the last six years.

The President said the government is also prioritizing health and status of women in India. “Keeping in mind the health of women working in rural areas of the country, the government is also running a scheme to provide 'Suvidha' sanitary napkins at one rupee," said Kovind.

“All the decisions have been taken by my government for the first time in the Indian Air Force fighter stream, the appointment of women in the Military Police, or whether women are allowed to work at night in the Under Ground Mines and Open Cast Mines," he said. He highlighted the steps taken by the government for differently disabled and transgender.

He also said the government was working on an ambitious plan of 'Jal Jeevan Mission', ensuring delivery of water to every house and undertaking water conservation at a fast pace.

