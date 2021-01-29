Women entrepreneurs have special role in Atmanirbhar Bharat: President Kovind

Addressing the joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, the President said, the government has taken several steps to give new employment opportunities to women. "So far more than 25 crore loans have been given under the Mudra scheme, out of which about 70% loans have been given to women entrepreneurs... under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, more than 7 crore women entrepreneurs are associated with about 66 lakh self-help groups." These women groups have been provided a loan of ₹3.4 trillion in the last six years.

