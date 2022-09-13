Women entrepreneurs still face challenges in availing business loans: Study

“Public sector banks like State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India and others are extremely happy to welcome loan applications of BYST assisted, under-privileged entrepreneurs who are well-trained, KYC compliant and duly scrutinised by our expert panel before submission to the banks. Branch managers are assured our applicants come with bankable proposals and are in a strong position to sustain their businesses with free mentorship for two years,“ says Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, Founding and Managing Trustee of BYST, whose organisation works with seven nationalised banks.“These entrepreneurs after attending months of training programmes are well mentored and are therefore safe for banks to give loans to," Venkatesan added.