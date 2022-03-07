Women exhibit better credit profiles than men: TransUnion CIBIL report

TransUnion CIBIL insights also indicated expansion in the footprint of women borrowers in the semi-urban and rural locations, with a CAGR of 21% between CY 2016 and CY 2021 compared with 16% growth in metro and urban regions. The overall share of women borrowers in these semi-rural and rural locations, compared to urban, has risen to 62%, marking an increase of 5% during the same period.

