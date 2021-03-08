OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Women farmers frontline protests at Delhi borders on international women's day

On the occasion of international women's day, thousands of women farmers are joining the protests against the three contentious farm laws at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders of the national capital on Monday.

"We urge the Central government to roll back the three black laws," a woman protester who reached Tikri border on Monday morning.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A view of Delhi Metro Train and the vehicles as they run through dense fog, in New Delhi.

Delhi metro: Entry, exit closed from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
The four medium-altitude long endurance UAVs are expected to be delivered to the Indian Army between August and December. File photo: Reuters

Indian Army leases 4 Heron unmanned aerial vehicles from Israel

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Workers in protective suits disinfect a vehicle at a checkpoint on a road leading to a farm owned by Hebei Dawu Group where African swine fever was detected, in Xushui district of Baoding, Hebei province, China.

China to crack down harder on fake African swine fever vaccines

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Protesters display placards and flash a three-fingered sign of resistance on the main road during a demonstration in Mandalay

Escalating violence raises pressure for Myanmar sanctions

4 min read . 10:44 AM IST

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

Farmer unions have claimed that around 40,000 women from various parts of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh will be part of a congregation at the protest sites.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), which has the largest women wing, has arranged 500 buses, 600 minibuses, 115 trucks besides 200 small vehicles to ferry women protestors, according to BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan.

The women will take the centre stage at the protest site, managing the stage, food and security to sharing tales of their struggles, and the significance of taking part in the farmers’ agitation.

“To celebrate women's day, the stage will be managed by women, and the speakers too will be women. And there will be a small march at Singhu border, the details for which will be shared later. We are expecting more women to join at different protest sites," senior farmer leader Kavita Kurugranthy, who is also a member of the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), told news agency PTI on Sunday.

They will be joined by students and activists too, along with college principals, teachers and social workers, the farmers' unions claim.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

“Women are a big part of the farming community but they don't get recognised. In fact, they work more than the men. Approximately 10,000 women from different parts of Punjab and Haryana will come to the borders to be part of the women's day program," farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- since 26 November last year, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout