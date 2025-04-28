Women, freshers driving employment boom in India: Report

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Professional networking platform Apna on Monday said it has recorded a sharp uptick in job applications in the first quarter of this year with a rise in women's workforce participation driven by flexible work, inclusive hiring, and rising opportunities in Tier II and III cities.

According to Apna’s latest 'India at Work – Q1 2025' report, the platform witnessed a record-breaking 1.81 crore job applications, a 30 per cent increase from the previous year, reflecting India's growing economic optimism and digital hiring boom across sectors.

Women's participation in the workforce soared, with over 62 lakh applications -- a 23 per cent year-on-year jump.

This growth was most pronounced in Tier II and III cities such as Chandigarh, Indore, and Jamshedpur, driven by flexible work options, gender-inclusive hiring, and expanded opportunities in sectors like BPO, finance, and HR, the report said.

Freshers contributed over 66 lakh applications -- a 46 per cent year-on-year increase.

Meanwhile, Apna saw 3.1 lakh job postings, up 26 per cent from Q1 2024, largely driven by Small and Medium-sized Business (SMBs) leading the charge, posting over 2.1 lakh jobs, including 28,547 roles exclusively for women.

Enterprise hiring rose sharply with companies like LIC, Paytm, Delhivery, and Flipkart creating over 1 lakh openings, expanding recruitment beyond metros and tapping into the national talent pool, the report said.

"From Delhi to Dehradun, Surat to Samastipur, we saw hiring become truly decentralised. Tier II and Tier III cities contributed over 40 per cent of new users, with many of them showing double-digit growth in job applications. Applications from women for enterprise roles didn’t just rise, they saw a 92 per cent leap. Fresher applications crossed 66 lakh," Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of Apna said.

In Q1 2025, Apna recorded 65.4 per cent increase in job postings for Software/Web Developer roles, alongside a 42.2 per cent rise in fresher applications for these positions compared to the previous year.

This surge highlights the growing need for specialised professionals in fields such as AI/ML, cybersecurity, business intelligence, and data-driven operations, as enterprises in these regions expand their digital capabilities.

While traditional tech hubs like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai maintain their dominance, cities such as Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Rajkot, and Warangal are rapidly emerging as key players in the tech hiring landscape.

These cities have experienced a 30-50 per cent year-on-year growth in tech job applications, driven by increased access to engineering talent, certifications, and stronger digital infrastructure.