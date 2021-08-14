Women from Chhattisgarh sell cow dung products online

Thousand of rural women in Chhattisgarh, engaged in making products from cow dungs, are being sold online.

Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district have received a fillip under state's Godhan Nyay Yojana to empower women from rural areas, ensuring that their products reach a wider market through e-commerce platforms.

Women from Rajnandgaon district are associated with Self Help Groups and make products like manure, cow dung cakes (used as fuel), diyas (lamps) and flower pots.

Taran Prakash Sinha, District Magistrate Rajnandgaon said, "Godhan Nyay Yojana is the flagship scheme of the state government. As many as 358 Gauthans have been set up in our district. About ₹1.5 crores earned, of which 40 per cent profit distributed among the women."

Sinha said Rajnandgaon has become the first district of the state to sell products made from cow dung on online platforms, such as Amazon. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states have shown key interest in cow dung products.

In a report in Hindustan Times, Sinha said they have sold cow dung products worth ₹5 crore, so far. "Online sale, which started a few days ago, has sold products worth ₹1 lakh so far," he added.

"There are 30 women in our group. By selling these products each of us earns around ₹8,000 every month. Earlier, products were sold to the villagers. But since July 2021, we are also selling our products online," Muskan Verma, a member of the Self Help Group said.

The state initiated ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ to buy cow dung from dairy farmers at ₹2 per kg to offer them financial support.

According to the district collector, they have sold 53,000 quintals of vermicompost worth ₹1.5 crore, made by women self help groups.

