Women fund managers oversee 4.11 trillion assets in India: Survey

A total of 30 women fund managers oversee around ₹4.11 trillion as open and close end assets, which is 13.5% of the total mutual fund assets In India, says a Morningstar Women Fund Managers’ report.

When it comes to gender diversity, the report showed that out of the 376 fund managers in India, 30 were women, managing funds either as primary or secondary managers or have oversight as heads of equity or debt.

The total count of women fund managers increased from 28 last year to 30, as of 31 January 2021. Moreover, the total number of fund managers saw an increase this year up from 352 managers seen last year. With a meagre 8% representation, women still remain drastically underrepresented among the ranks of mutual fund managers.

The 30 women fund managers were spread across 19 fund houses, with two fund houses having three or more women fund managers, six fund houses having two women fund managers while 11 fund houses with at least one woman fund manager.

When it comes to tenure, 10 fund managers have managed funds consistently for over five years, 12 fund managers have been managing funds between two and five years, and eight fund managers have a relatively lower experience of managing or co-managing funds below two years.

“Despite facing a treacherous period of sharp market corrections, a full-blown pandemic and strict lockdowns, the mutual fund industry’s assets during the last year have increased by 9.5%, with the total assets being managed now standing at around ₹30.50 trillion as on 31 January 2021, up from ₹27.85 trillion a year earlier," said Morningstar Investment Adviser India in a report.

From the perspective of assets managed across various asset classes, out of the total open and close end fund assets managed by women ( ₹4.11 trillion), ₹1.77 trillion (43%) were fixed-income funds (excluding money market, liquid and overnight funds), ₹1.09 trillion (26.6%) were money market funds, liquid and overnight funds, ₹1.03 trillion (25.1%) were equity funds, ₹0.18 trillion (4.5%) were allocation funds and the solution and other category cumulated to ₹0.03 trillion (0.7%).

Morningstar has been bringing out an annual report on women fund managers in the asset management industry since 2017 .

