A recent proposal by JD(S) legislator MT Krishnappa in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday suggesting the Congress-led government to distribute two free liquor bottles per week to men has stirred a controversy, reported India Today.

According to the report, JD(S) legislator MT Krishnappa also commented on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recently hiking the excise revenue target to ₹40,000 crore from ₹36,500 crore. His comments were a sharp attack on the ongoing welfare initiative of giving ₹2,000 for women.

Speaking at the Assembly, JD(S) legislator MT Krishnappa said, as quoted by India Today, "At their cost, you’re giving ₹2,000 per month to women, free electricity, and free bus travel. That’s our money anyway. So, for those who drink, give them two bottles of liquor free every week. Let them drink. How can we give men money every month? Instead, give them something, two bottles a week. What’s wrong with that? The government can provide this through societies."

How did the Assembly leaders react? Following the remarks by JD(S) legislator MT Krishnappa, Congress leaders responded sharply. Dismissing the proposal, Energy Minister KJ George said, as quoted by IT, “You win the election, form the government, and do this. We are trying to make people drink less.”

Opposing the idea, Speaker UT Khader said, “Without giving two bottles, we are already struggling. What will happen if we give them liquor for free?”

On being claimed that many legislators themselves consume alcohol, Krishnappa's remarks met with strong opposition, particularly from women legislators.

The recent debate on the proposal underscored the ongoing discourse around Karnataka’s financial policies, which includes extensive welfare schemes under the Congress government.