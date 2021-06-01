Women getting left out of India’s vaccine drive

Women getting left out of India’s vaccine drive4 min read . 12:50 PM IST
Gender gap in vaccination is widening every day, with Delhi having among the worst gender gaps
A worrying gender gap is opening up in India’s vaccination programme, a Mint analysis of official data shows. In all but three states, substantially more men than women have been vaccinated.
India began its vaccination programme with healthcare and frontline workers on 16 January, and subsequently expanded it to people over the age of 60 from 1 March and finally to people between the ages of 18 and 44 from 1 May. As of 30 May, India had given over 165 million people or under 19% of its adult population at least one dose of a vaccine.
