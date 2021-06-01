Women getting left out of India’s vaccine drive

India began its vaccination programme with healthcare and frontline workers on 16 January, and subsequently expanded it to people over the age of 60 from 1 March and finally to people between the ages of 18 and 44 from 1 May. As of 30 May, India had given over 165 million people or under 19% of its adult population at least one dose of a vaccine.

