Women hold 36% of senior positions in India's mid-market businesses : Report

Women hold 36% of senior positions in India's mid-market businesses : Report3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:00 PM IST
- The report titled Women in Business 2023 - The push for parity', noted that 32 per cent of senior management positions are now held by women globally, in mid-market businesses, and the same stands at 36 per cent in India.
Grant Thornton's International Business Report has found that India has a total of 36% women in the senior management positions in mid-market businesses, which is 4% higher than the global count which is 32%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×