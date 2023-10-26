Women hold only 13% of senior roles in Indian media and entertainment industry: report
While this is slightly higher than the 10% reported in 2021, it underscores a persistent gender gap in the industry
Mumbai: Despite some progress, women still hold only 13% of senior leadership roles in Indian media and entertainment (M&E) companies, according to the third edition of the 'O Womaniya!' report. While this is slightly higher than the 10% reported in 2021, it underscores a persistent gender gap in the industry.