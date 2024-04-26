Women in Armed Forces: Delhi HC directs Centre to decide on plea seeking admission through CDS exam within 8 weeks
Women in Armed Forces: Women are now permitted to join the NDA. However, the petitioner says the discriminatory practice persists in the CDS, hindering female officers' career advancement opportunities.
Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Defence Ministry to decide within eight weeks on a plea demanding the inclusion of women in the Armed Forces through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams.
