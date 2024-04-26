Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Defence Ministry to decide within eight weeks on a plea demanding the inclusion of women in the Armed Forces through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams.

Disposing of a petition filed by Advocate Kush Kalra challenging the exclusion of women from applying for recruitment in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA) through the CDS examinations, the bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed the Defence Ministry to decide over the same within eight weeks.

Earlier in December 2023, Advocate Kalra had made a representation before the Union government over the same issue.

Also Read | Go First crisis: Delhi HC tells DGCA to process applications moved by lessors

When the advocate requested the court to keep the petition until the government responds to the representation, the High Court bench said the government should act promptly without the "sword of the petition hanging over its head."

Kirtiman Singh, the Central Government Standing Counsel, informed the court that the Union government is gradually taking steps to include more women in the Armed Forces.

"We have done in the NDA (National Defence Academy). The grievance is that it should be done this year. This year, the cadre allocation has already been done. I am sure it [introduction of women in Army, Navy and Air Force through CDS] will also be done. But I can't make a statement that it will be done straight away," Bar and Bench quoted the Central Government Standing Counsel as saying.

Disposing of the plea, the court directed the central government to address Kalra's representation within a specified timeframe.

"Writ petition is disposed of with direction to Defendant No. 2 to decide petitioner's representation dated December 22, 2023, in accordance with the law in 8 weeks," the high court said.

During the hearing, Kalra argued that the notification unjustifiably excludes females from appearing in the CDS exams for IMA, INA and AFA solely on the grounds of their gender, contrary to constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination.

Kalra contended that women are now permitted to join the NDA following Supreme Court orders. However, the discriminatory practice persists in the CDS, hindering female officers' career advancement opportunities.

“This exclusion of eligible female candidates from the opportunity to get training at the premier Indian training institute of the Indian Armed Forces, which, at a later point of time, becomes a hurdle in the career advancement opportunities for female officers in the Armed Forces," the plea said.

He said that the notification prohibits females from applying to IMA, INA and the IAF by stating that women are being considered only for the Short Service Commission.

ZOMATO More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!