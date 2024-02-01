Women in Budget 2024: From loans to healthcare coverage, FM lays emphasis on women empowerment
The Finance Minister emphasized the importance of addressing four key categories in her speech: the impoverished, women, youth, and farmers.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the ‘Vote of Account’ on Thursday laid emphasis on women empowerment and said that entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity have gained momentum in the last 10 years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message