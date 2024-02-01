Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the ‘Vote of Account’ on Thursday laid emphasis on women empowerment and said that entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity have gained momentum in the last 10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During her budget speech, she recollected the previous initiatives by the Modi government aimed at empowering women while also acknowledging and commending the active participation of Indian women in the workforce and their enrollment in higher education particularly STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) courses.“Female enrolment in higher education is up by 28% in 10 years, in STEM courses, girls and women make up 43% of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, over 70 % houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity," she said.Also Read: Income Tax Budget 2024 Live Updates

Loans to women She also announced that under the PM Mudra Yojana, a total of 43 crore loans amounting to ₹22.5 lakh crore have been granted. Moreover, she mentioned that within the last decade, a remarkable 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been specifically provided to women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, the Finance Minister revealed that the government plans to promote cervical cancer vaccinations for girls aged nine to fourteen.

“Our government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for the prevention of cervical cancer," she said.Also Read: Full text of FM Nirmala Sitharaman speech here

She also announced that there are currently eighty-three lakh self-help groups (SHGs) consisting of nine crore women, who are playing a significant role in improving the socio-economic conditions in rural areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These SHGs have empowered and made nearly one crore women financially independent, thus earning them the term "Lakhpati Didi" or millionaire sisters. Encouraged by this success, the government has decided to increase the target for Lakhpati Didi from 2 crore to 3 crore.

One of four key categories During her speech, FM Sitharaman emphasised the importance of addressing four key categories: the impoverished, women, youth, and farmers, referred to as "garib, mahila, yuva, annadata" respectively. She also highlighted the significant transformation observed in the Indian economy over the past decade.

Furthermore, the government has announced to extend healthcare coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to all ASHA and anganwadi workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

