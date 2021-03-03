OPEN APP
Women in Business: India ahead of global average, says Grant Thornton

MUMBAI: More and more women in the country are working in senior management positions, with India ranking third in the world on the parameter, according to the Women in Business 2021 report by global accounting firm Grant Thornton.

About 39% women are part of senior management in India against the global average of 31%, which signals the changing outlook of Indian businesses towards working women.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

The percentage of women leaders across key positions in C-Suite in India is also higher than the global average, as per the report.

Globally, businesses with at least one woman in senior management role rose to 90%, with the measure for India at 98%. In fact, 47% of mid-market businesses in India now have women chief executives compared with 26% globally.

“We are third with 39% women in senior management positions. With more women taking on leadership roles and diversity on board, businesses will open new opportunities for growth," said Vishesh C. Chandiok, chief executive, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Grant Thronton Women in Business 2021 report.
The report also covered the impact of covid-19 in the workplace, especially on women.

Nearly 88% respondents in India believe new working practices will benefit women’s career trajectories in the long term compared with 69% globally.

‘Innovative’, ‘adaptive to change’ and ‘courageous to take risks’ will emerge as top leadership traits in 2021, the report added.

“Under the challenging circumstances of 2020, the boundaries between work and home have blurred. In this scenario, it is good to see action being taken by businesses to ensure employee engagement and inclusio," said Pallavi Joshi Bakhru, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

