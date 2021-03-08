NEW DELHI: About 29% of Indian women have faced molestation or sexual advances in public places. Of these, over 75% did not even file a police complaint, according to the findings of a survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, released on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021.

Trains, stations, public gatherings, and streets are top locations where Indian women have to face molestation or sexual advances, according to the findings of the survey.

The survey focussed on the vulnerability of women in public places in India, the effectiveness of the complaint registration system and interfacing with police. It also sought to understand what actions victims took to book perpetrators.

Of those who faced molestation or sexual advances in public places, only 23% filed a police complaint or First Information Report (FIR), while 15% said “though we tried hard to file an FIR or police complaint, the police did not register it and did not take any action."

About 3% said, “police did not register an FIR or police complaint but the culprits were beaten up or harassed by the police."

The absence of fast-track court, inadequate investigation, lack of effective vigilance, police inability, or, even the patriarchal mindset of most Indian families, are among the reasons that Indian women have remained unsafe.

The way forward, the survey said, includes introducing the concept of mutual consent early in the school curriculum so that children are better educated about its importance vis-à-vis gender equality. An effective monitoring system, such as CCTVs in public places such as train stations and bus stands, and an urgent need to sensitise police forces at the ground level.

