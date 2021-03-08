OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Women in India not safe in public places: LocalCircles survey

NEW DELHI: About 29% of Indian women have faced molestation or sexual advances in public places. Of these, over 75% did not even file a police complaint, according to the findings of a survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, released on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021.

Trains, stations, public gatherings, and streets are top locations where Indian women have to face molestation or sexual advances, according to the findings of the survey.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Ahead of the broadcast, revelations emerged Meghan was facing an internal palace investigation into claims that she bullied royal household staff after she and Harry married in a fairytale wedding in 2018.

Meghan Markle says contemplated suicide, alleges royal racism

3 min read . 08:59 AM IST
Pune city reported 993 new cases which took the count to 215,022

Pune reports over 2,000 covid cases in 24 hours

1 min read . 08:58 AM IST
Bank strike and other holidays in March 2021: Complete list.

Bank strike and other holidays this month: Check if your bank branch is open

2 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi to make vaccination free of cost in govt hospitals

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

The survey focussed on the vulnerability of women in public places in India, the effectiveness of the complaint registration system and interfacing with police. It also sought to understand what actions victims took to book perpetrators.

Of those who faced molestation or sexual advances in public places, only 23% filed a police complaint or First Information Report (FIR), while 15% said “though we tried hard to file an FIR or police complaint, the police did not register it and did not take any action."

About 3% said, “police did not register an FIR or police complaint but the culprits were beaten up or harassed by the police."

The absence of fast-track court, inadequate investigation, lack of effective vigilance, police inability, or, even the patriarchal mindset of most Indian families, are among the reasons that Indian women have remained unsafe.

The way forward, the survey said, includes introducing the concept of mutual consent early in the school curriculum so that children are better educated about its importance vis-à-vis gender equality. An effective monitoring system, such as CCTVs in public places such as train stations and bus stands, and an urgent need to sensitise police forces at the ground level.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout