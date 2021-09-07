Women not comfortable talking about health issues due to social taboo: survey

Namita Thapar, executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, “When we launched our YouTube talk show, Uncondition Yourself, this January around women’s health, we realized that getting women to come on the show and talk about their health was a big challenge. This prompted us to conduct a study and ramp up our initiatives around awareness and diagnosis. Despite the progress we have made in the corporate sector for involving women in the workforce, issues related to women’s health are still associated with irrational taboos. The findings of our study reveal the persistence of mis-perceptions and illogical societal taboos related to women’s health issues affecting even India’s white collar women across sectors."