'Women officers arbitrarily denied entitlements': SC asks Army to convene selection board within 14 days
Indian Army showed arbitrariness in denying entitlements to women permanent commission officers, says Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court said on Friday that the Indian Army had shown ‘arbitrary’ behaviour while denying just entitlements to women permanent commission officers. The apex court has directed authorities to convene a special selection board within 14 days to consider the empanelment of such individuals. More than 30 women permanent commission officers had approached the SC over promotion concerns.