The Supreme Court said on Friday that the Indian Army had shown 'arbitrary' behaviour while denying just entitlements to women permanent commission officers. The apex court has directed authorities to convene a special selection board within 14 days to consider the empanelment of such individuals. More than 30 women permanent commission officers had approached the SC over promotion concerns.

“The manner in which applicants have been denied empanelment is arbitrary. The whole approach has been contrary to Nitisha judgement and framework of army authorities. A fresh exercise of reconvening SSB 3 no later than the fortnight of this judgement," Livelaw quoted Chief Justice DY Chandrachud as saying.

SC also noted that such officials were being forced to approach the court after fighting a long battle to claim their entitlement to permanent commissions. The Army has now been directed to convene a special selection board to consider empanelment within a fortnight.

ALSO READ: Indian Army recruitment: Vacancies open for Territorial Army Officer posts Women officers in the Army were granted permanent commission in early 2020 following a landmark verdict from the top court. The SC had rejected the Centre's stand on their "physiological limitations" as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women".

The apex court had directed that within three months all serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers have to be considered for permanent commission irrespective of them having completed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.

A month later – on March 17 that year – the top court also paved the way for granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Navy. It had said that a level playing field ensures that women have the opportunity to overcome "histories of discrimination.

