Women paraded naked, gang-raped amid Manipur violence; tribal body demands justice as video sparks outrage2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:21 PM IST
A video of two Kuki-Zo tribal women being paraded naked and gang-raped in Manipur has gone viral. The incident took place after a village was burnt down.
Violence-hit Manipur saw fresh outrage this week as a video of two Kuki-Zo tribal women being paraded naked and then gang-raped went viral. The incident - vehemently condemned by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum- purportedly took place in Kangpokpi district after B Phainom village was burnt down. The ITLF said the mob had beaten two men to death before turning against the two women.
