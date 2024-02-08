Women prisoners in custody getting pregnant, Calcutta HC urged to 'bar' entry of male employees
Calcutta High Court urged to ban male employees from entering women's prisons after a rising number of pregnancies among female prisoners.
While hearing a peculiar case of the rising number of pregnancies among female prisoners during their custody inside prisons, the Calcutta High Court was urged to bar the entry of male employees of the correctional homes inside the enclosure of women prisoners.
