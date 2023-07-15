Startups, SMEs see decline in women workforce, survey reveals

"In today's rapidly evolving world, diversity and inclusion have emerged as critical pillars for organizational success. By embracing the unique talents, perspectives, and experiences of individuals from diverse backgrounds, companies can unlock innovation, enhance decision-making, and cultivate a harmonious work environment. This report stands as a testament to the indispensable role that diversity plays in our society and emphasizes the urgent need to advocate for it. Initiatives such as returnee programs, diversity hiring, unconscious bias training, diversity awareness workshops, women's networks, mentorship, and flexible work arrangements signify remarkable progress. The unwavering commitment and dedication demonstrated by organizations in 2022 indicate a positive shift towards a more diverse and inclusive corporate landscape in India. Let us forge ahead, fostering an inclusive workplace where every voice is not only heard but also valued," Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, HerKey, said.