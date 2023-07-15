Startups, SMEs see decline in women workforce, survey reveals

The representation of women in SMEs and startups in India has declined to 27% in 2022 from 39% in 2021, according to a survey by HerKey. However, women's representation in India Inc increased to 50% in 2022 from 33% in 2021.
According to the DivHERsity Benchmarking Report 2022-2023, powered by HerKey (formerly JobsForHer), women's representation at India Inc increased to 50% in 2022 from 33% in 2021. Women's representation has surged significantly at large enterprises in the country from 34% in 2020 to 52% in 2022. However, in startups and SMEs, there has been a decline of 12%.
The report that provides a comprehensive compilation of data collected from over 300 companies across India between January 2022 and January 2023, revealed that 70% of participating companies have a clear gender diversity goal in hiring. 89% of the companies asserted that their gender sensitisation programmes are contributing to higher rates of women's retention within their organisations.
Further, the report underscored an increase in women's hiring at mid-management to senior levels in India over the years. Women are mostly hired at entry-level (65%) to junior to mid-management (71%) in SMEs and Startups. Only 41% of women are hired at the senior level in startups. Overall, women are majorly hired at both entry-level and senior levels across companies at 37%. The representation of women at the senior level has witnessed a remarkable increase to 37% in 2022 from 13% in 2021--equivalent to the proportion of women at the entry-level.
The survey revealed that more than 70% of organisations have a clear gender diversity goal in hiring, a 13% increase from last year. Encouragingly, 91% of large enterprises and 90% of startups and SMEs have successfully achieved their gender diversity hiring goals in the past 12 months.
Of the 300 surveyed companies, 63% of companies have women-specific hiring drives within their organisation. In a bid to eliminate gender bias, companies employ the following strategies--gender-blinding resumes (24%), gender-neutral job descriptions (63%), balanced interview panels (54%), Neutralisation of gender-specific job roles (48%), Sensitisation of recruiters/hiring managers (53%), the minimum number of shortlisted female candidates (29%), respectively.
Maternity leave in India
According to HerKey, several companies have given importance to maternity leave under their workplace policies. 81% of companies in 2022 offered six months or more paid maternity leaves as against 47% in 2021.
Besides, paternity leaves are also gaining ground in the country. In 2020 and 2021, 14% of
participating companies had no paternity leave policies in place. but in 2022, 94% of companies have mandatory paternity leave policies. However, only 4% of companies offer more than three months of paternity leaves whereas 34% of firms have at least two weeks of paternity leave policies.
Women returnees programme
Earlier several companies were reluctant to re-hire women who had taken career breaks but the trend has changed in the past few years.
Before 2007, 3% of companies used to hire women who had taken career breaks.
According to HerKey, 43% of companies have a special returnee programme to hire women returnees.
A considerable number of large enterprises (57%) and startups/SMEs (43%) have reported implementing special initiatives to facilitate the re-entry of women who have taken career breaks.
Around 51% of these companies have partnered with job platforms to connect with potential candidates and advertise their job openings. Additionally, 20% of companies prioritise a reskilling program for women in both hard and soft skills.
Women-specific L&D programmes
According to the DivHERsity Awards 2022 survey, the implementation of women-specific Learning & Development programs in companies has shown modest progress. In 2022, 43% of companies reported running such programs, marking a 5% increase compared to 2021.
Large enterprises have taken the lead, with 63% having implemented such programs, it is worth noting that this number has decreased from the previous year's 79% and 81% from 2020.
On the other hand, SMEs and Startups have shown progress, with 31% adopting women-specific L&D programs, reflecting an 8% growth compared to the previous year.
87% of Organisations have created special L&D programmes to nurture talent among women employees.
"In today's rapidly evolving world, diversity and inclusion have emerged as critical pillars for organizational success. By embracing the unique talents, perspectives, and experiences of individuals from diverse backgrounds, companies can unlock innovation, enhance decision-making, and cultivate a harmonious work environment. This report stands as a testament to the indispensable role that diversity plays in our society and emphasizes the urgent need to advocate for it. Initiatives such as returnee programs, diversity hiring, unconscious bias training, diversity awareness workshops, women's networks, mentorship, and flexible work arrangements signify remarkable progress. The unwavering commitment and dedication demonstrated by organizations in 2022 indicate a positive shift towards a more diverse and inclusive corporate landscape in India. Let us forge ahead, fostering an inclusive workplace where every voice is not only heard but also valued," Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, HerKey, said.
I write about gender-related issues, women's rights, women empowerment, gender equality, women's health topics, and their wealth management. Also, profiling women who have fought all odds to make their own identities in their own rights. Before Mint, I worked at Business Today and Business Standard. I studied journalism at IIMC, Delhi. Got a story idea? Email me at mansi.jaswal@htdigital.in