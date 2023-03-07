Women rule the direct-to-consumer sector: Report3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 08:26 PM IST
The Women’s Day Insights report showed over 56 percent of the total sales clocked in by D2C businesses in 2022 were led by women
Women dominated the direct-to-consumer business space in 2022 as they accounted for a majority of the sales of D2C brands in India, revealed a report by Instamojo. The Women’s Day Insights report showed over 56 percent of the total sales clocked in by D2C (direct to consumer)) businesses in 2022 were led by women. The dominance was not only on the consumption side, but also on the entrepreneurial side.
