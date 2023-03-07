Women rule the direct-to-consumer sector: Report

“According to a McKinsey study, promoting equity of opportunities for women through jobs and entrepreneurship can add $12 trillion to the global economy by 2025 and the post-pandemic digital boom has provided this opportunity for women in India. On a daily basis, on the Instamojo platform, we see at least 5 new D2C brands being born which are owned and operated by women. This industry has given them the opportunity to expand their homegrown business into a D2C brand with customers across the world. We strongly believe that the next wave of D2C 2.0 would be driven by women who have the ambition and the curiosity to make it big. At the end of the day, it is this sort of impact that leads to embracing equity and what better than clocking it in the business space," said Sampad Swain, co-founder & CEO at Instamojo.

