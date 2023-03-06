Investment of any type is very important for good returns and a secure future. It can be of any type from SIPs, gold, direct stocks, real estate or even government securities A recent survey has shown that women in today's time prefer investment in real estate over gold. Often women are perceived to do more of gold investment but a survey by Real estate consultant Anarock has shown that 65 percent women prefer to invest in real estate while only 8 percent in gold.

The sample size of the consumer survey was 5,500 of which 50 percent respondents were women. The survey also showed 7 percent of women preferred investment in FDs (fixed deposits).

In another finding, it also showed that 83 percent of women respondents are looking at homes priced above ₹45 lakh and affordable homes priced under ₹45 lakh are the least preferred.

As per the survey, "The ₹45-90 lakh budget range is the 'sweet spot' for 36 per cent of women home seekers, and 27 per cent prefer premium homes priced from ₹90 lakh to ₹1.5 crore. 20 per cent prefer luxury homes priced more than ₹1.5 crore."

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, Anarock Group, said over the last decade, women have emerged as a major residential real estate buyer segment, especially in the urban centres.

“Their preferences are also distinctly shaping newer trends - from bigger homes, ready-to-move properties to specific budgets, they know exactly what they want," he said.

"And like millennials, their preferences now influence the supply that developers put on the market," Kumar said.

More women are now also buying property for investment. As per the survey, the ratio of women buying properties for end-use and investment has changed from the previous survey. It now stands at 77:23, whereas it was previously 82:18.

Anarock also noted that there are many benefits that Indian women can avail by buying and registering properties in their names. Various government policies support and promote women home ownership in India.

To avail homes under the government's flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) introduced in 2015, homes have to be mandatorily registered either in a woman's name or with a woman as co-owner.

"Lower stamp duty is another benefit women homebuyers enjoy," Anarock said. Stamp duty charges are lower in many states, if the property is registered in a woman's name. Many banks offer discounted home loan rates to women as compared to men. To avail of certain tax benefits, a woman can also become the joint owner of a property with her husband and, if she has a separate source of income, both can claim tax deductions individually, the consultant said.

(With inputs from PTI)