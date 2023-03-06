Investment of any type is very important for good returns and a secure future. It can be of any type from SIPs, gold, direct stocks, real estate or even government securities A recent survey has shown that women in today's time prefer investment in real estate over gold. Often women are perceived to do more of gold investment but a survey by Real estate consultant Anarock has shown that 65 percent women prefer to invest in real estate while only 8 percent in gold.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}