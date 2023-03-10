Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on 10 March launched a hunger strike in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament.

The sit-in dharna is held at Jantar Mantar is being attended by opposition parties and women organisations who have supported the Women's Reservation Bill from across India. Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary is also present at the protest.

Among other leaders present at the strike were Samajwadi Party leader Seema Shukla, Telangana Education Minister Savita Indra Reddy as well as state Women and Child Welfare Minister Sathyavathi Rathore.

Sanjay Singh and Chitra Sarwara (AAP), Naresh Gujral (Akali Dal), Anjum Javed Mirza (PDP), Shami Firdous (NC), Sushmita Dev (TMC), KC Tyagi (JDU), Seema Malik (NCP), Narayana K (CPI), Shyam Rajak (RLD), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiva Sena).

While addressing a gathering, Kavitha said this Bill will help in the development of the nation and requested the central government to introduce the Bill in Parliament.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/M0oUkAxFEx — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

"Women's Reservation bill is important and we need to bring it soon. I promise all women this protest will not stop until the bill is introduced. This Bill will help in the development of the nation. I request the BJP-led central government to introduce this Bill in parliament," she said.

She also thanked the BRS party leaders and cadre for extending their support to this protest.

A country that believes in giving an equal footing to women, is the country that is committed to the process of uplift meant of every being in the society. @RJDforIndia & Sri Shyam Rajak ji thank you for extending your support to this movement. https://t.co/d3biOzQ2R6 pic.twitter.com/R8OlE5kVtT — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) March 10, 2023

"Empowering women in the legislative discourse cannot be demanded, it must be guaranteed particularly by the Government. I thank BRS party leaders and cadre for extending their support to this protest," the Telangana leader said in a tweet.

The protest will also witness programs like plays and songs.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned the leader in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam and will be appearing before the ED on 11 March.

"We released a poster on March 2 about the hunger strike in Delhi over the Women's Reservation Bill. 18 parties confirmed their participation...ED summoned me on March 9. I requested for March 16 but don't know what haste they're in, so I agreed for March 11."

"When an agency wants to interrogate a woman, she has a fundamental right that it be done at her home," she stated.

"So, I requested ED that they can come to my house on 11th March to investigate but they said that I will have to come to them," the BRS leader said.

On March 8, the BRS came down heavily on the Centre after the ED summoned Kavitha in connection with its ongoing probe of the Delhi excise policy case, saying that the central probe agencies have become an extended arm of the BJP.

Referring to the summons as "politically motivated", BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy had said that except ED and BJP, nobody really understands the case registered in connection with the new-withdrawn new Delhi excise policy.

(With inputs from ANI)