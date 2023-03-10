Women's Reservation Bill: BRS leader and KCR's daughter K Kavitha joined by Oppn as day-long hunger strike begins2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM IST
The sit-in dharna is held at Jantar Mantar is being attended by opposition parties and women organisations who have supported the Women's Reservation Bill from across India. Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary is also present at the protest.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on 10 March launched a hunger strike in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament.
