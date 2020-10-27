Women’s workforce participation drops

“We have seen young women who have children are hesitating to join work because of the fear of infection, and this is creating a divide—life or job? This is where they are falling behind. Second, the work of a woman has gone up significantly post the covid-19 outbreak in India. The household work and online schooling in the absence of physical schools have kept mothers occupied. Lastly, with the above two reasons keeping them occupied, if a company is insisting on work from an office, they are either quitting or not joining fresh work," said Yadav, who is also a board member of the Indian Staffing Federation, an umbrella body of staffing companies.