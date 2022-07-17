Women safety to get a boost in Delhi, over 1,000 dark spots in city to be lit

Women safety to get a boost in Delhi, over 1,000 dark spots in city to be lit2 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Most of these dark spots are located on roads and flyovers under the jurisdiction of erstwhile north and south Delhi municipal corporations
With an aim to strengthen women safety in the national capital, the civic agencies will will light up more than 1,000 dark spots in Delhi, with the Centre providing ₹11 crore for the project.
According to officials, most of these dark spots are located on roads and flyovers under the jurisdiction of erstwhile north and south Delhi municipal corporations. The project is expected to be executed in six months, officials added.
Such spots in south, west and north Delhi will soon be illuminated with new LED lights as ₹11 crore has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard, said officials.
A web portal and mobile application will also be launched by the government to monitor the functioning of the lights and keep them in working condition by prompt maintenance, they added.
NGO Safetipin had in a survey across the city identified the dark spots.
Meanwhile, as the national capital prepares to host the G-20 summit in 2023, Lutyens and New Delhi areas will soon get a facelift.
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Singh Chahal stated that about 41 key stretches spread across 61 km will be revamped with state-of-the-art infrastructure on a par with international standards of road redesign.
Under this mega redevelopment and beautification project, roads will be widened and strengthened for smooth travelling. Issues of potholes and patches will also be resolved to provide a better connectivity and travelling experience to the delegation of members from across 19 countries who will visit New Delhi for the summit.
Announcing the details of the project, Chahal said the NDMC has planned the revamp project which will include increasing green covers on both sides of the roads, solar bollards on footpaths, solar street lights, smart pillars, cycle tracks etc.
The estimated cost of the project is expected to be ₹150 crore. Apart from the redevelopment of roads, the NDMC is also planning to increase green cover across Lutyens’ Delhi by planting plants, shrubs and native trees.
To promote Indian art and culture, sculptures, live statues and modern artworks will be installed at key roundabouts and fountains, street furniture like seating areas, water ATMs and toilet facilities will also be set up for which the NDMC will hire eminent and senior artists for this. A separate budgetary provision in this regard will also be initiated.
The NDMC is planning to replace all the stone bollards with 250 to 500 solar light billiards that have a height of 4 feet to illuminate pavements as well as to keep motorists away from footpaths in order to improve the safety of pedestrians and to prevent motorists from taking footpaths during traffic jams.
Moreover, to save energy, the NDMC is planning to replace all 18,500 streets with solar lights and install around 4,800 smart pillars with solar chips and smart lights to eliminate dark spots. Smart lights will be integrated with the NDMC Command and Control Center, said officials.
