'Women shouldn't wait too long': Assam CM says ‘appropriate’ age for motherhood is..2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 05:51 PM IST
- Speaking at a government function in Guwahati, Assam, Sarma iterated his government's commitment to stop underage marriages and motherhood
Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said, “Women shouldn't wait too long to become mothers as it leads to complications. Appropriate age for motherhood is 22 to 30 years." Stressing on the need to embrace motherhood at an ‘appropriate’ age, CM Sarma stressed that early motherhood is not ‘appropriate’ and neither is the same after 30 years of age for women.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×