Women’s day 2023: Fundings in women-led startups outperform men2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:14 PM IST
- The share of funding into women-led startups, as a percentage of overall total funding, has risen to 16 per cent in 2022 from 11 per cent in 2021, noted the report
Amid the funding winter in the start-up sector there’s cheer for women entrepreneurs, a new study indicates a surge in confidence with which they have managed to outperform the Indian startup ecosystem as a whole.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×