Women's Day 2023: The hidden gender biases in social sector at leadership roles

On sharing advice for women who wants to enter the social sector, Pawar from Anubhuti Trust said that women in India should take motivation from our brave leaders who have brought about great change in face of immense opposition - such as Savitribai Phule, Mukta Salve, Fatima, Jijabai and so on. "We should confidently look to our powerful histories and our rich experiences to research, write, publish, speak, present, represent, lead, and give direction," she concluded.