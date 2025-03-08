Women’s Day 2025: Vaishali Rameshbabu to Anita Devi, meet the 6 women who took over PM Modi’s social media today

Women's Day 2025: On the occasion of International Women's Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed his social media accounts over to six exceptional women from different paths of life, who shared their stories and messages through his X profile.

PM Modi had earlier announced that his social media accounts would be taken over by women who have made remarkable contributions in diverse fields.

Keeping his promise, he gave access to his account to six women, including Vaishali Rameshbabu, Anjlee Agarwal, Anita Devi, Elina Mishra, Ajaita Shah and Shilpi Soni.

Each woman shared their experiences, and put out messages for women out there.

Here is everything you need to know about the six women who took over PM Narendra Modi's social media on International Women's Day:

Vaishali Rameshbabu Chess grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu has made India proud on several occasions, and all her efforts led to the ultimate win for her country when she was crowned the the prestigious title of Chess Grandmaster in 2023. A chess prodigy, Rameshbabu has been playing the game at its highest levels since she was six.

Anjlee Agarwal Dr. Anjlee Agarwal is the founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility. A leading advocate for universal accessibility, she has dedicated her life to ensuring inclusive mobility and barrier-free infrastructure. Her efforts have been instrumental in making schools and public spaces across India more accessible for differently-abled people.

Anita Devi Popularly known as the ‘Mushroom Lady of Bihar’, Anita Devi rose to fame when she took a brave flight to self-sufficiency by establishing the Madhopur Farmers Producers Company in 2016, not letting her poverty and adversity gain control of her life. She continues to create opportunities for hundreds of rural women and uplift them through mushroom cultivation, opening doors for them to become financially independent.

Ajaita Shah Ajaita Shah, an entrepreneur from Rajasthan, is transforming self-sufficiency in rural India. As the founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, she has empowered over 35,000 digitally enabled women entrepreneurs. Her initiative helps these women become self-reliant business owners and last-mile distributors of essential goods and services, bridging the gap between rural markets and economic growth.

Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni While others took over PM Modi's accounts individually, Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni, two scientists involved in research and technology, did it together.

Elina Mishra is a nuclear scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai. On the other hand, Shilpi Soni is a distinguished space scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

